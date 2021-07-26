Karl Nilsson

Common Grace

Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
Hire Me
  • Save
Common Grace gradient medicine editorial illustration hand universe space grace christian
Common Grace gradient medicine editorial illustration hand universe space grace christian
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-2.jpg
  2. draw.jpg

First draft for an editorial illustration for Crossway Publishers. Second image is my original illustration to convince myself I liked the idea.

We borrowed a lot of elements for the final illustration, but struck a few as well. I'll post it as a rebound later.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
Detroit. Design.
Hire Me

More by Karl Nilsson

View profile
    • Like