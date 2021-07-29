Preuve

Caption Communications UX

Public Relations is a competitive industry, when we worked on the branding for Caption Communications we wanted to make sure that the user experience of the website modeled the new brand direction: a client's champion.

Rather than elevating the PR brand, the website's homepage content is defined by the user's scroll- effectively making Caption's clients more prominent than her own brand.

