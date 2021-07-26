Junran Shi

Daily UI 020: Location Tracker

Daily UI 020: Location Tracker
Daily UI Challenge 020: Bouldering App
Can't say I like this very much but it's done lol, just a simply boudlering location finder app (because I've been climbing too much lately)

Press "L" to show some love 🥰 Any feedback is welcome!

