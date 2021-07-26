aefirit

The Fox of Wisdom Logo

aefirit
aefirit
  • Save
The Fox of Wisdom Logo gaming mystical branding animal head face knowledge wise indian sport logo esports third eye chakra ajna bindi spiritual wisdom fox for sale
Download color palette

Concept:

Beautiful graphic representation of a spiritual fox. A logo that combines the shape of the animal with a bit of indian culture, wearing a bindi as a symbol of the third eye, the chakra of knowledge. The fox is concentrated, serene and watchful. The beautiful shadow detail enhances its fur and complements the design adding drama and character to it.

Thank you for watching! :)

This logo is ready for sale here:
Buy This Logo

Also, you can see all my logos for sale here:
See Catalog

aefirit
aefirit

More by aefirit

View profile
    • Like