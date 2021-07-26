The Fox of Wisdom Logo

Concept:

Beautiful graphic representation of a spiritual fox. A logo that combines the shape of the animal with a bit of indian culture, wearing a bindi as a symbol of the third eye, the chakra of knowledge. The fox is concentrated, serene and watchful. The beautiful shadow detail enhances its fur and complements the design adding drama and character to it.

Thank you for watching! :)

This logo is ready for sale here:

Buy This Logo

Also, you can see all my logos for sale here:

See Catalog