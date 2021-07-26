André

#DailyUI - Day 20 - Location Tracker

André
André
  • Save
#DailyUI - Day 20 - Location Tracker design study dailyui challenge userinterface uidesign interface fiction
Download color palette

#DailyUI - Day 20

#DailyUI20

Location Tracker

Hint: Design a location tracker. Consider the icon, placement, and purpose of location. Mapping something? Is it a tracking beacon? Is the NSA tracking you? ok, maybe they are ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
André
André

More by André

View profile
    • Like