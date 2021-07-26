Studio 52 Prints Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Client: Studio 52
Location: San Luis Potosí, MX
Local Music Shows
Key Briefing Features: Studio 52, along being a clothing boutique, hosts and sponsors electronic music shows and parties gathering local and nationwide talent as their main acts.