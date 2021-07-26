Studio 52 Prints Design

Iván García

Client: Studio 52
Location: San Luis Potosí, MX
Local Music Shows
Key Briefing Features: Studio 52, along being a clothing boutique, hosts and sponsors electronic music shows and parties gathering local and nationwide talent as their main acts.

