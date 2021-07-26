Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brand Identity for Bubbz

Brand Identity for Bubbz branding and identity logos ai logo design logo brand identity water packaging beer packaging beverage packaging drink packaging can design packaging design
  1. Bubbz1.png
  2. Bubbz2.png
  3. Bubbz3.png

Brand identity for fictional drink business, Bubbz, designed by Looka. The Bubbz logo was designed with Looka's AI-powered logo maker.

Font: Eastman Roman Alternate Bold by Zetafonts
Designed by Joanna Melbourne

