Minimalistic Photo Posters

One of my greatest passions is exploring new minimalistic layouts for sure. I do it whenever I have free time in between my regular tasks. After almost six years of constant work in the creative printing industry where I do this A LOT because my work is oriented towards personalised stationery the most, it is always somewhat of a challenge to create that "wow effect" with as little as possible. Considering how long I've been doing this, you'd think I did all layouts you can possibly think of. But then keep in mind how many shapes, sizes and fonts exist out there, combine a different number of photos with that and you'd be surprised of how many layouts one could actually come up with. I am lucky to have such a fun job that keeps me inspired and makes me challenge myself. :)