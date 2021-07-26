Iván García

CLUBZ Print Design

Iván García
Iván García
  • Save
CLUBZ Print Design san luis potosi music print illustration mexico clubz poster print design graphic design design
Download color palette

Client: CLUBZ - Brick Lane
Location: San Luis Potosí, MX
Band Show at a Local Venue
Key Briefing Features: CLUBZ is a mexican synth-pop band based in Monterrey, México. The design shows a squash court featured in one of their videos.

Iván García
Iván García

More by Iván García

View profile
    • Like