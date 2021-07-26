Jay Higginbotham

Jay Higginbotham
Jay Higginbotham
Always Creative creative mind explosion brain logo branding austin texas houston
New logo for Always Creative. Recently brought on board as Art Director, and it was time for a rebrand. After many iterations, we always ended up back at this one. In collaboration with @robyfitzhenry

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Jay Higginbotham
Jay Higginbotham
Full-time freelance designer living in Houston, Texas.
