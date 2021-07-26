Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SOFT BOI

SOFT BOI
This piece was a fun poke at the many soft bois we see on the internet these days (@beam_me_up_softboi on Insta if you don't know what I'm talking about). I think it was this design that also made me come to the realisation that I really like drawing clouds?? They're just so fluffy and fun. This was also my first try at a wiggly line background and I dig it.

