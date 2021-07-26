Alan Sparkes

User profile

Alan Sparkes
Alan Sparkes
  • Save
User profile branding logo design ux ui social profile modern profiles clean music application profile page music player profile user profile metallica app music app application e-commerce dailyui
Download color palette

Hi there!

This is a design exploration for a user profile section of a music application. Just exploring ideas with not too much thought behind the inner workings of the app.

Thanks for viewing. Let me know your thoughts below and anything you would do differently. 💫

Alan Sparkes
Alan Sparkes

More by Alan Sparkes

View profile
    • Like