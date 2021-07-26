Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there!
This is a design exploration for a user profile section of a music application. Just exploring ideas with not too much thought behind the inner workings of the app.
Thanks for viewing. Let me know your thoughts below and anything you would do differently. 💫