Cat relax – Procreate illustration

Cat relax – Procreate illustration digital art drawing art cats procreate illustration
Heya, meet my cat – Maya, who occupied my chair again to take an afternoon nap.

Made in Procreate.

Full size can be found here:
https://povarenko.notion.site/Art-7bcf58e82202446aaf8487741f26d143

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
