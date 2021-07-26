Chump Club

Sassy Zebra Boots

Chump Club
Chump Club
  • Save
Sassy Zebra Boots checkerboardpattern checkerboard checkeredpattern starburst orangeandpurple clashingpatterns colourclash colourfuldesign creative boldcolours sassyshoes shoesdesign shoesillustration bootsillustration zebraprint graphicdesign illustrator illustration adobeillustrator
Download color palette

I love all things zebra-print, I love slapping a pair of eyes onto inanimate objects & I love big, STOMPY boots - it was only a matter of time before I combined all of these. The only thing bugging me about this illustration is the heart-print pattern on the tights - if I could do it again I think I'd make the hearts a little bit bigger (maybe??? but also I don't know???). Thanks for reading!

Chump Club
Chump Club

More by Chump Club

View profile
    • Like