FEEL YOUR FEELINGS!

FEEL YOUR FEELINGS! clashingpatterns creative bolddesign colourclash colourful graphicdesign colourfuldesign positivedesign mentalhealthinspired mentalhealthdesign feelyourfeelings typographydesign typography illustration illustrator adobeillustrator
I wanted to make a fun illustration/typography piece with a bit of meaning behind it (as opposed to my usual random rubbish)! Feeling your feelings is SO important, and the chaotic use of colours & shapes in this design is meant to reflect the totally chaotic nature of our feelings. It's a bit all over the place, but then aren't we all????

