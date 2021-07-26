FEEL YOUR FEELINGS!

Trending designs to inspire you
I wanted to make a fun illustration/typography piece with a bit of meaning behind it (as opposed to my usual random rubbish)! Feeling your feelings is SO important, and the chaotic use of colours & shapes in this design is meant to reflect the totally chaotic nature of our feelings. It's a bit all over the place, but then aren't we all????