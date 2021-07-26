Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Schuler

Lightning Learning Logo

David Schuler
David Schuler
  • Save
Lightning Learning Logo typography icon logo branding vector design
Download color palette

A logo for an eLearning initiative to teach a concept to a learner in a single 2-5 minute video.

You can watch the videos here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5eHinjP3-k&list=PL0w6h9MlYTeHEoIzpBOA54hR0DS_H_iGZ

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
David Schuler
David Schuler

More by David Schuler

View profile
    • Like