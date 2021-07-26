🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
DOWNLOAD NOW : https://graphicriver.net/item/ebook-web-design-proposal-template/33181496
eBook Web Design Proposal Template is a designed for Any types of companies. It is made by simple
shapes Although looks very professional. Easy to modify, change colors, dimensions, get
different combinations to suit the feel of your event.
Included Files
* IDDN – Adobe InDesign
* IDML – Adobe InDesign
* PDF – Adobe Acrobat Reader
* Read Me Files
Featured
* Size 1024 X 768
* Master Pages
* Unique Design
* 36 page Designs
* Automatic Page Numbering
* Amazing Modern Color Scheme
* RGB – 100 % Editable
* Unlimited Color Facility
* Just one click changes the color
* All Graphics Are 100% Editable
* Easy Editable Content
* RGB – 100 % Vector
* Well organised files and folders
* Very Easy to Edit Size & Color
* Clean, Modern And Professional Style
* Includes Help Files
* Only Free Fonts Used
* Adobe InDesign for CS2, CS3, CS4, CS5, CS5.5, CS6 & CC
* Model Photograph is not included in the main item downloadm