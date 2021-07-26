Susan Leitch

SL Signature Logo: one of my handwritten signatures, vectorized. It represents flow and creativity. Fibonacci inspired, but imperfect, like me. © Copyright, 2021, Susan Leitch. MultiMediaSusan.com

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
