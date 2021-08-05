Animated Icons for Lemon.io

Not your usual UI icons for not your usual freelance platform.

Lemon.io is the exclusive community of startup sidekicks that connects verified Ukrainian developers with clients across the globe.

O0 task was to create a strong branding and website for a company. At the end we've developed a logo, identity, a new website, many beautiful vector illustrations, a blog, letters for the alphabet, video interviews, and keep creating many other new media. Check the full project on Behance and become witness and accomplice of The Great History of The Lemon Kingdom, just as we did.

Hit us up on hello@ozero.design if you would like to work together!

