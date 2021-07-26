Adhista Dera

Leaderboard

Adhista Dera
Adhista Dera
  • Save
Leaderboard leaderboard mobile app dailyui uidesign
Download color palette

Leaderboard Screen
.
Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elememt.
.
If you like what you see, dont foeget to ❤ and follow me on dribbble (deradhhista) and instagram show some love

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Adhista Dera
Adhista Dera

More by Adhista Dera

View profile
    • Like