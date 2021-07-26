Google Drive Redesign Exploration Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Yo! Had a conceptual idea about Google Drive mobile app design using slikker design principles.
I want to make mobile layout more reachable by moving interaction elements to the bottom of the screen, getting rid of bottom navigation bar (user can tap accidentally on element close to the edge of the screen while using phone with one hand), and adding gestures.
I hope you like it! I'm always open for feedback and critique :3