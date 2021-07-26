Alexey Besida

Google Drive Redesign Exploration Concept

Alexey Besida
Alexey Besida
  • Save
Google Drive Redesign Exploration Concept design system manager files drive page gesture modern ux mobile redesign experiment exploration concept app ui design
Download color palette

Yo! Had a conceptual idea about Google Drive mobile app design using slikker design principles.

I want to make mobile layout more reachable by moving interaction elements to the bottom of the screen, getting rid of bottom navigation bar (user can tap accidentally on element close to the edge of the screen while using phone with one hand), and adding gestures.

I hope you like it! I'm always open for feedback and critique :3

Alexey Besida
Alexey Besida

More by Alexey Besida

View profile
    • Like