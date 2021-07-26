Why did the plant rose?

Flowers are not just flowers, but they are a feast for the eyes. According to studies, there are approximately 2 lakh 30 thousand flowers exist on the earth, but all of them are not known to everyone. But when you consider Roses, each person knows about them. They have created a magic illusion for human eyes that connected them to the human heart. Roses are the masterpiece of all the flowers as it emits beautiful positive feelings. In a world full of different flowers, the Rose is considered as the symbol of love. They have established a strong base in human thoughts and hearts. That’s how they mesmerized us with their beauty and appearance.

Do you know? Rose is 35 million old with 150 species which was found in the northern part of the globe, and 5 thousand years ago, china started cultivating rose gardens. Roses are the most loved flowers, and many houses have “rose” plants in their gardens. Roses are also given a tag as “language of love” as well as “expression of love.” Rose is said to be the secret of happiness. After hearing that there are so many flowers, I just got a doubt that if there are that many flowers, why do most of us prefer roses? To find an answer, I started working on it, and here are some reasons why the rose is the most loved flower.

1) Beauty and fragrance of rose

Rose is another name of beauty and elegance. Its different colors give us a marvelous feeling. Have you ever touched the rose? How smooth and soft it is. When you turn it down, it looks like a wedding gown of an angle. The entire nature created a bag full of beauty in the form of Rose. Rose has this power of attracting people with its amazing appearance. Rose plant itself has a beautiful charm in it. Rose has a separate vision that inspires everyone. When considering the plant, it has a thorn, and to touch the flower, we need to go through the thorn likely in life too. If we want happiness, we need to go through struggles. This is how the beauty of the rose is described.

Coming to fragrance rose has an awesome smell that no other flower has, the flavor of rose has made its establishment in perfumes, scents, fragrances with its amazing aroma. It has been years that roses are into perfume making. Rose oils are often used in perfumes and fragrances. Ad women started using rose water for facial glow and all. Rose smell takes you into the new world, and it gives a power-enhancing feel. That’s how the beauty of a rose is well known in the world.

2) Colors and combination

When we see anything, the first thing that comes to our mind is color, and if I say about roses, Roses are available in all most all colors. In more than 360 spices of roses, each species has all the 12 colors in them. This widely influenced people to get close to roses. Everyone has their favorite color, and people choose their things should be in their favorite color. However, sometimes they end up compromising themselves as their loved color is absent, but in roses no compromises, they can find all the colorful roses everywhere. Red rose is the most loved rose as it is the symbol of love. When you want you express your love, go and buy flowers online UAE. Roses are available in red, pink, orange, etc. colors

Combinations? Yeah, it’s about cross-breeding and creating a hybrid flower. We can create multiple roses just by cross-breeding. Attach two different rose stems and grow them. You will find two colors in a single rose. Rose can be two-colored, tri-colored, and many. That’s how cross-breeding works. Man can produce n number of hybrid roses.

3) Cost friendly and Gardening

Among all the entire flowers roses are cost-friendly; they are neither too costly nor too cheap. It depends on the species that we want. So every common person can buy roses, and they are grown everywhere. There is no soil restriction for roses, .so it is known as a quickly grown plant. It occupies less space, so every home is interested in having a rose plant in it. That’s how roses became part of families. Many people made rose gardening as their occupations, and People started earning through rose flowers. Many online services have taken birth; we can send flowers to Dubai online. Gardens are everywhere nowadays as the area and land are less, most people prefer plants and rose has become a common need for everyone .it is easy to grow it, so everyone’s choice is a rose.

4) Roses for various occasions

Day by day, everyone started decoration in every event. Flowers are a major part of decorations. So on each time, flowers have become the primary thing. Flowers are the essential expression of feelings. Mainly roses are on every occasion, such as festivals, marriages, prayers, condolences, crematorium, and other occasions. It says your feelings towards anything. In weddings, roses are essential in making bouquets and bouquets are the charmers of marriages. In prayers, it is considered that flowers take your wishes to god.

