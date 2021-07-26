Estate Fiorentina 2021

For this year’s edition of Estate Fiorentina, we collaborated with the students of IED Firenze.

The goal of this creative campaign is to make the audience the main subject, the protagonist. That’s why the whole artwork includes plenty colorful faces.

We gave them energy by animating their peculiar face expressions and unique personalities.

Estate Fiorentina’s website is out now, you have a whole summer to join its events!

https://estatefiorentina.it/