John Poh

Twitch Graphics for Zotomo

John Poh
John Poh
Hire Me
  • Save
Twitch Graphics for Zotomo branding character art character design emotes twitch graphics twitch emotes dragon twitch illustration cartoon graphic design
Twitch Graphics for Zotomo branding character art character design emotes twitch graphics twitch emotes dragon twitch illustration cartoon graphic design
Twitch Graphics for Zotomo branding character art character design emotes twitch graphics twitch emotes dragon twitch illustration cartoon graphic design
Download color palette
  1. zotomo1.png
  2. zotomo2.png
  3. zotomo3.png

I designed these graphics for Zotomo, a Twitch streamer who streams strategy and simulation games, as well as D&D, writing, and world building.

He wanted to brand around an Asian-style dragon character similar to Mushu from Mulan. As for the aesthetic he was thinking of something that conveys the imagery of brush strokes on weathered paper.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

John Poh
John Poh
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
Hire Me

More by John Poh

View profile
    • Like