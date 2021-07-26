Twitch Graphics for Zotomo

I designed these graphics for Zotomo, a Twitch streamer who streams strategy and simulation games, as well as D&D, writing, and world building.

He wanted to brand around an Asian-style dragon character similar to Mushu from Mulan. As for the aesthetic he was thinking of something that conveys the imagery of brush strokes on weathered paper.

-----

