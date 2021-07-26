Prerna chandiramani

Flight booking app

Prerna chandiramani
Prerna chandiramani
  • Save
Flight booking app 3d typography branding logo graphic design app ux ui design
Download color palette

Flightable - a flight away from home. This is an app concept inspired by Dmitry Lauretsky.

Let me know what you think about this !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Prerna chandiramani
Prerna chandiramani

More by Prerna chandiramani

View profile
    • Like