Mitul Gajera

Analytics Dashboard for Progressive Web App

Mitul Gajera
Mitul Gajera
  • Save
Analytics Dashboard for Progressive Web App product design glassmorphism transactions ux ui fintech app mobile app dashboard finance clean ui data blockchain crypto analytics dark mode pwa mobile
Analytics Dashboard for Progressive Web App product design glassmorphism transactions ux ui fintech app mobile app dashboard finance clean ui data blockchain crypto analytics dark mode pwa mobile
Analytics Dashboard for Progressive Web App product design glassmorphism transactions ux ui fintech app mobile app dashboard finance clean ui data blockchain crypto analytics dark mode pwa mobile
Download color palette
  1. ARTH Prtocol Analytical dashboard-5-2.png
  2. ARTH Prtocol Analytical dashboard-5.png
  3. ARTH Prtocol Analytical dashboard-5-1.png

After launching Previous version of ARTH protocol we got to know that 50% of our users were coming from mobile devices so we decided to focus more on mobile user experience with Progresive Web App. so here is redesigned mobile experience with clean design of Analytical dashboard.

Keep checking this space to see more blockchain related product work. Follow

Share and spread the love :)

  Let’s connect on Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Mitul Gajera
Mitul Gajera
Making Blockchain Adoption Easy

More by Mitul Gajera

View profile
    • Like