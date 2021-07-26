Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kate Dzuhan
Cre8 Team

Oranpo. Lottery and free gifts mobile app

Kate Dzuhan
Cre8 Team
Kate Dzuhan for Cre8 Team
Oranpo. Lottery and free gifts mobile app prizes minimal cards layout design user expierence mobile trends inspiration ui trends mobile design filters gift mobile inspiration navigation feed cards ux ui mobile app
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🤩 Each of us rejoices to receive gifts, or winning in various draws, isn't it? Thanks to Oranpo, anyone can get something they have dreamed of for a long time - be it the latest iPhone, game console, or any other stylish device.

🎟️ At the same time, you can take part in the drawing for free - you just need to spend a few minutes of your time watching sponsored ads, and voila - you already have a ticket.

Cre8 Team
Cre8 Team
