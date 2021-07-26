ARTH Protocol Analytics Dashboard

Hello Dribbblers, I know I’m late to party to share design work here but here is the first one.

Currently, I’m sole Product designer for Blockchain startup MahaDAO to lead the design efforts for making adoption easy.

MahaDAO is solving inflation problem through blockchain with their Valuecoin “ARTH”. Team has been working relentelessly from last year in middle of pandemic to work on the different MahaDAO products. In coming month we are launching 2 new products.

MahaDAO has also incubated Scallop that brings a secured & insured DeFi + NFT Banking services to 747m EU & UK users with a mission to empower a billion banked and unbanked citizens around the globe.

The design above is all new Analytics page for ARTH protocol. It’s one stop place to analyze protocol. apart from token stats, there are graphs to analyze ARTH loan stats, Revenue and ARTH utilization.

So in 4 months I have completed 2 new products of MahaDAO which are launching soon and built design system from scratch. there are tons of new things coming up in few days. Keep checking this space! :)

