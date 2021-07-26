Steel Pony Farm Logo

Steel Pony Farm provides fresh, local, and chemical-free produce in Red Deer. We put our complete love and care into every seed that we plant each spring until it becomes beautiful, colorful produce that you get to enjoy.

My farms mission is to provide my community with nutritious produce, while respecting the people, land, and ecosystem that provides for us. We provide you with sustainably grown produce grown just outside of Red Deer.

https://steelpony.ca