Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nuwantha Herath

Ziffay Wordmark

Nuwantha Herath
Nuwantha Herath
  • Save
Ziffay Wordmark apparel clothing store logo minimal logo logo design identity branding brand design minimal clothing store branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Ziffay Brand Identity

Logo Design done for retail clothing store.
Wanted to create a modern minimalistic wordmark for the brand.

Share your thoughts! 💯

Nuwantha Herath
Nuwantha Herath

More by Nuwantha Herath

View profile
    • Like