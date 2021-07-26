Naimur Rahman🔥

E-commerce - Mobile App (Part 1)

Naimur Rahman🔥
Naimur Rahman🔥
  • Save
E-commerce - Mobile App (Part 1) creative interface 2020 trend minimal ui branding ux uiux fashion app fashion mobile app design app design mobile app mobile ui app mobile design e-commerce e-commerce app e-commerce shop e-commerce design
Download color palette

Hey Creative People

Today I made a new concept for the e-commerce mobile app project we are working on. i hope you like it!

Thanks for your likes and comments!

🔥We're available Contact with me : 👉 naimrasel3262@gmail.com 👈
Behance: https://www.behance.net/naimrasel

Naimur Rahman🔥
Naimur Rahman🔥

More by Naimur Rahman🔥

View profile
    • Like