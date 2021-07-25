Alim Bahri

Redesign Youtube

Alim Bahri
Alim Bahri
  • Save
Redesign Youtube social media mobile app design app ui graphic design
Download color palette

Hey, Please take a look at my redesign mobile app on Youtube.

YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.

Here is my email if you guys want to collaborate with in the future.
alimkonja@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Alim Bahri
Alim Bahri

More by Alim Bahri

View profile
    • Like