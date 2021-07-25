Bani Ahmad Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there,
Here's logo design project for Mahad Bani Ahmad.
Ma'had Aly Bani Ahmad, whose address is at Jl. Gatot Kaca, Dampu, Kalongan, East Ungaran, Kab. Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia is a place of education that was pioneered by a muhsinin and several ustadz in collaboration with the regional government of Semarang regency, Central Java under the auspices of the foundation with the hope of participating actively in upholding and spreading the teachings of Islam that are rahmatan lil 'almin in Indonesia.
See full presentation at https://www.behance.net/gallery/108310975/School-Branding-Mahad-Aly-Bani-Ahmad
Let me know what you think about it!
