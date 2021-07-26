Faikar | Logo Designer

Tetrical Logo

Tetrical Logo monogram symbol mark alphabet financial finance fintech lettermark initial letter t analytics graph statistics data chart brand identity digital branding simple logomark modern logo design
Tetrical Logo monogram symbol mark alphabet financial finance fintech lettermark initial letter t analytics graph statistics data chart brand identity digital branding simple logomark modern logo design
  1. Tetrical.jpg
  2. Tetrical 2.jpg

Logo exploration for financial company. The basic idea is to unite the letter T with chart and increase element.
Let's work together
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
