Juan Paolantonio

Logotypes Mix © Vol. 03

Logotypes Mix © Vol. 03 abstract icon symbol monogram mark collection logofolio poster typography behance ui logo illustration digital color brand minimal design branding graphic design
Mix of logos, isotypes, symbols and monograms designed between 2020 and 2021. All brands were designed together with Artemisa Studio.

Link to the project complete ↘︎
www.behance.net/gallery/122782947/Logotypes-Mix-Vol-03

