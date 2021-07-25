Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency

UI Design for an e-wallet mobile app

Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency
Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency
  • Save
UI Design for an e-wallet mobile app mobilebanking finance financial ewallet wallet mobile uxui app design ux ui
Download color palette

Users are able to manage their money transactions, spendings and savings as easy as possible with this simple user interface design

We are available for UX/UI projects! Feel free to contact us.

🌐 https://udelop.com
📧 contact@udelop.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency
Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency

More by Udelop: UX/UI Design Agency

View profile
    • Like