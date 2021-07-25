Basit A. khan 👋

Doctor appointment application

Basit A. khan 👋
Basit A. khan 👋
Hire Me
  • Save
Doctor appointment application user interface user c4d apple ios consultancy online hospital application health appointment medical doctor minimal app ux 3d ui
Download color palette

Exploring a design shot of an app that would allow users to find a doctor, check his/her slots and make an appointment.
I would be really glad to see your feedback on it.
Hope you guys like it❤️

Portfolio🚀: https://basitkhan.design/

Have an Idea?
Send your mail here 💌- hello@basitkhan.design
------------------------------------------------
Join me on Instagram : @Basit.akhan

Follow me on
Behance | Twitter

Show your love! by pressing "L" ❤️

Basit A. khan 👋
Basit A. khan 👋
—Design interactions between Humans & Brands.🔥
Hire Me

More by Basit A. khan 👋

View profile
    • Like