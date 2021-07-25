Doctor appointment application

Exploring a design shot of an app that would allow users to find a doctor, check his/her slots and make an appointment.

I would be really glad to see your feedback on it.

Hope you guys like it❤️

Portfolio🚀: https://basitkhan.design/

Have an Idea?

Send your mail here 💌- hello@basitkhan.design

------------------------------------------------

Join me on Instagram : @Basit.akhan

Follow me on

Behance | Twitter

Show your love! by pressing "L" ❤️