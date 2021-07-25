Supergen Landscape Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This illustration was designed for the Supergen ORE Hub Research Landscape, which is an interactive web-based landscape tool which will bring together and help communicate UK based offshore wind, wave and tidal energy research. You can check out the live interaction on their website: https://landscape.supergen-ore.net/