Plant Lover Mobile App Design

Hey there! 👋

The task was to create a concept of an application that would be a pocket assistant for the care of indoor plants. In the Plant Lover you can plan, troubleshoot problems, identify species, and discover care tips, just by using your smartphone.

If you want to find out more about this project, here is full Behance Case Study.

You can find me here:

Instagram | Behance | Linkedin

Email: kgpet@mail.ru 📩