Kristina Petrova

Plant Lover Mobile App Design

Kristina Petrova
Kristina Petrova
  • Save
Plant Lover Mobile App Design layout screenshota green mobile design plant lover app concept animation ui ui ux designer minsk ui ux ui ui designer mobile ux ui plants mobile app ux design web design figma
Download color palette

Hey there! 👋

The task was to create a concept of an application that would be a pocket assistant for the care of indoor plants. In the Plant Lover you can plan, troubleshoot problems, identify species, and discover care tips, just by using your smartphone.

If you want to find out more about this project, here is full Behance Case Study.

You can find me here:

Instagram | Behance | Linkedin

Email: kgpet@mail.ru 📩

Kristina Petrova
Kristina Petrova

More by Kristina Petrova

View profile
    • Like