eBook Mobile App - UI Design

Hi Dribbblers 🙋🏻♀️,
This is a UI design concept for eBook mobile application. People can buy, read and listen to various books using this app.
See full presentation on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/107473145/Book-Reading-App-A-better-way-to-read
There's still a lot of room for improvement. 📈
Your feedbacks and suggestions are most welcome! 😊