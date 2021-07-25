Madhura Patgavkar

eBook Mobile App - UI Design

Hi Dribbblers 🙋🏻‍♀️,
This is a UI design concept for eBook mobile application. People can buy, read and listen to various books using this app.

See full presentation on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/107473145/Book-Reading-App-A-better-way-to-read

There's still a lot of room for improvement. 📈
Your feedbacks and suggestions are most welcome! 😊

