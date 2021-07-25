Tech Dream Channel Youtube Thumbnail

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a thumbnail creation project that i created and used for one of the thumbnail creation design contests
You can visit my gig on
fiverr : https://www.fiverr.com/fisiartsolution
upwork : https://bit.ly/upworkprofilvideo
____________________________________________________________
Thanks For Watching