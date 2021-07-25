Online fashion store logo

Victorya Zarkova

This logo was made as an example for a small online cloth store. "Something pinky, something girly". It was inspired by the minimalism, but the pink background and the golden lines give the feeling of something modern, simple and beautiful.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
