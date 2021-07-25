Mohammed Ijas

Mallu Talks | Logo Design

Mallu Talks | Logo Design typography branding minimal design logo
Logo for a Clubhouse Room, Mallu talks which focuses on talks in Malayalam, a language spoken in Kerala, a Southern State in India.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
