Matanat Algayeva

Nibble

Matanat Algayeva
Matanat Algayeva
  • Save
Nibble n logo minimalism minimal logo location logo nibble mark location icon nibble logo nibble branding vector logo icon adobe illustrator graphic design design
Download color palette

📍 Nibble

🔸 Location mark + N + Nibble mark

✅ If you want to have a logo that suits your taste, feel free to contact me.

For more details:
🔗 IG: https://www.instagram.com/matanatalgaeva1/
🔗 e: algaevamatanat@gmail.com
🔗 Be: https://www.behance.net/matanatalgaeva1

Matanat Algayeva
Matanat Algayeva

More by Matanat Algayeva

View profile
    • Like