Letterhead design for House of THL, global luxury fashion brand

Letterhead design for House of THL, global luxury fashion brand
With luxurious packaging, it is necessary to have stationery that is in tune with it. We added thank you cards in two styles and envelopes to further improve the user experience of the customers. Furthermore, we designed business cards, letterhead and visitors’ book that goes well with the luxurious appeal of the House of THL….

