Microsoft Photos Icons

Microsoft Photos Icons windows10 fluent app photos microsoft iconography icons branding illustration vector concept design dailyuichallenge
Day #25 of 30

This is the 17-th such shot of Microsoft Icon Designs using glassmorphism concept. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Microsoft icons.
Presented here, is the Microsoft Photos Icons.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
