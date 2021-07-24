Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Real T-Rex have feathers.

Real T-Rex have feathers. pop dinosaur characterdesign colorful adobe photoshop illustration
I came to know T-rex were feathered so I did this. Couldn't decide the colors so I did a Warhol. Hope you like it and drop by my RS.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
