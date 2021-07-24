Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a concept car GPS app I worked together with some classmates a few hyears ago. The idea is to track the vehicle status through the mobile app, notifying the owner if there is an important anomally in any part. Also allow the user to know the exact location.