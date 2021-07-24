Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Car track

Car track illustration mobile app vector ui design dark mode gps track car
This is a concept car GPS app I worked together with some classmates a few hyears ago. The idea is to track the vehicle status through the mobile app, notifying the owner if there is an important anomally in any part. Also allow the user to know the exact location.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
