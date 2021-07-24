Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys!
I present to your attention a layout of an application for payments using a QR code, in places where it is not possible to install a POS terminal. It is enough to have your own QR code, which you can generate, as well as link your bank card to accept payments or make payments. In addition to this main function, there is still much more, for example: transferring money from card to card, linking cards of any bank, a discount card wallet, buying tickets for transport, etc.