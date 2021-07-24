Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Svetlana

QPay Scanner

Svetlana
Svetlana
  • Save
QPay Scanner qr scanner app qr app qr scanner code qr scanner payment qr code qr
Download color palette

Hi guys!
I present to your attention a layout of an application for payments using a QR code, in places where it is not possible to install a POS terminal. It is enough to have your own QR code, which you can generate, as well as link your bank card to accept payments or make payments. In addition to this main function, there is still much more, for example: transferring money from card to card, linking cards of any bank, a discount card wallet, buying tickets for transport, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Svetlana
Svetlana

More by Svetlana

View profile
    • Like